Walter Public Investments Inc. Purchases 24,532 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $159.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.