Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBD)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

