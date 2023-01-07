Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.89, but opened at $34.59. Wayfair shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 14,092 shares traded.
Specifically, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,366 shares of company stock worth $1,742,346. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
