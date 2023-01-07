Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,414 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

EPHY opened at $10.00 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

