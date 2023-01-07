Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ITQRU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Itiquira Acquisition Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

