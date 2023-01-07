Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter.

Kairos Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KAIRU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Kairos Acquisition Company Profile

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

