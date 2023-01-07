Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFGD. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,664,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,692,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,064,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGD opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

