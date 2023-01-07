Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $344,000 Stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IIIIU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. III

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

