Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 613,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCIC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

