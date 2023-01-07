Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $117,000 in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in bleuacacia by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLEU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. bleuacacia ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

