Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 328,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Landcadia Holdings IV Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

