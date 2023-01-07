Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 13.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,097,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAOU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

