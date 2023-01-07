Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,073 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.16% of LDH Growth Corp I worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 571,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 521,743 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 497,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 726,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 232,124 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 264,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 116,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

LDH Growth Corp I Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

