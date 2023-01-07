Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Powered Brands Price Performance

POWRU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Powered Brands Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

