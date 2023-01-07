Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,380 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $1,834,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 308,962.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 61.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter.

DHHCU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

