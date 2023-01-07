Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKHU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

