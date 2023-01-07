Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 5,080 Shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globalink Investment by 545.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

Shares of GLLIU stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

