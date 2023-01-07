Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 72,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 820,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

KVSA stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

