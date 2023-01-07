Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,007,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AOGOU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

