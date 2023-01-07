Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $123,000.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOACU opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

