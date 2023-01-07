Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) to “Buy”

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQN. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN opened at C$9.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.84. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$8.70 and a 52-week high of C$20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$869.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$808.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.9600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at C$2,411,980.80. Insiders purchased 166,260 shares of company stock worth $1,969,606 in the last three months.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.