Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Western Copper and Gold Price Performance
Shares of WRN opened at C$2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$386.57 million and a P/E ratio of -87.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$3.00.
About Western Copper and Gold
