Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

