Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,399,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.