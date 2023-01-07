Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 33,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 132,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.7 %

OKE opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

