Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.32. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $144.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

