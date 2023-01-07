Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TEL opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $162.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

