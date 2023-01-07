Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $447.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $574.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

