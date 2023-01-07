Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

