Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,654 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

KEYS opened at $175.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.84. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

