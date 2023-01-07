Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,617 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.