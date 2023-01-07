Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,449.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,598.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,420.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,288.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

