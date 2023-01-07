Zacks Research Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $14.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $14.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

CPE stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $835.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.68 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

