2,610 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

NYSE LW opened at $99.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.