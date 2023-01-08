3,117 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $69.32 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

