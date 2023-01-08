3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Reduced by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

