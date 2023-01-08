4,534 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

