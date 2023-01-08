9,544 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

