AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,613.07

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,613.07 ($19.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,630 ($19.64). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,610 ($19.40), with a volume of 8,989 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AB Dynamics from GBX 1,530 ($18.43) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,393.30. The company has a market capitalization of £368.51 million and a P/E ratio of 9,470.59.

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

AB Dynamics Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.76. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

(Get Rating)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.