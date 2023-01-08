Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

