Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

NYSE ITW opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.