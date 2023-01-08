Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 87 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $492.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.26.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

