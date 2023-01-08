Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

