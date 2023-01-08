Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,336 shares of company stock worth $200,334 and sold 10,240 shares worth $936,133. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.