Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,319 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

