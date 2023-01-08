Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

