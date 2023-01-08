Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADAP. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Shares of ADAP opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.23. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.68.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
