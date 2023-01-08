ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.52) Per Share

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.95. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $20.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.99% and a negative net margin of 105.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

