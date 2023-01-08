Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.9 %

Airbnb stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $280,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 235,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 815,772 shares of company stock worth $84,558,735. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.