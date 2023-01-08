AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $475.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

